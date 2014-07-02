Garden hose adapter
Adapter for garden hose connection – suitable for attaching all Kärcher brushes to garden hoses with the quick-coupling system.
The garden hose adapter is used for the direct connection of all Kärcher brushes to garden hoses with the quick-coupling system. Water can be regulated and stopped directly at the adapter.
Features and benefits
Quick-coupling system
- Faster connection of all Kärcher brushes to garden hoses.
Regulates and stops water directly at the adaptor
- Comfortable device operation.
Garden hose adaptor
- Easy handling.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|112 x 39 x 39