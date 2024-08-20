With the T-Racer surface cleaner T 350, large surfaces in outside areas can be cleaned quickly and efficiently. The twin-jet rotation arm ensures dirt removal on large surfaces. Compared to cleaning with a spray lance, cleaning time is reduced by about half. The hood reliably protects the operator and the surroundings against spray water. Thanks to the hovercraft effect, the T-Racer is particularly easy to manoeuvre. The T-Racer surface cleaner T 350 features continuous pressure adjustment. This means that hard surfaces such as stone and concrete and more sensitive surfaces such as wood can be cleaned according to requirements. An ergonomic handle ensures optimal cleaning of vertical surfaces such as garage doors. The T-Racer surface cleaner T 350 is suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden pressure washers, classes K 2 to K 7.