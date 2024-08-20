Car shampoo 3-in-1 RM 610
Powerful car shampoo with unique 3-in-1 formula which offers exceptional cleaning performance thanks to the active dirt remover, as well as a quick-drying and ultra-shine formula. For outstanding cleaning efficiency, care and protection in one step. To gently clean all vehicle types.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|1
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|6
|Weight (kg)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|100 x 100 x 215
Application areas
- Vehicles